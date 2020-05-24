Several popular summer gatherings in our region have either been outright canceled or will be significantly modified as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The most recently announced casualties from the virus are the Mercer County Fair and the annual car and air show at the Mercer County Airport.
The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival in Bluefield also has been postponed, but officials with the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias are hoping to reschedule the festival for sometime in June or July. Potential new dates for the festival include June 17 to 26 or June 26 to July 4, according to Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the chamber. He says the first week in August is another possibility for the Mountain Festival if enough restrictions have been lifted by that time.
In Princeton, the annual Fourth of July celebration is expected to be a fireworks only event this year. There is a concern about having thousands of citizens packed at Hunnicutt Stadium for the annual Fourth of July gathering, according to Stacey Hicks with the Princeton Rescue Squad.
The Mercer County Fair, originally set for July 31 and August 1, also has been canceled due to continued concerns over the virus. Fair President Steve Johnston told the Daily Telegraph last week that it has been rescheduled for August 6 and 7 of next year.
Sadly, all of theses cancellations and postponements are another reminder of the continued virus-related disruptions we will likely be dealing with well into the summer months.
Johnston said the current situation with the virus is too unpredictable, which makes it impossible to properly plan for a county fair.
That is an accurate statement. It is difficult to plan things in advance at the moment because each new day seemingly brings another surprise, challenge or disruption to our normal routine. Even now, during the fourth week of May, we are still reporting on new local cases of the virus.
Maybe the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival can still happen in June, July or August. We will just have to wait and see.
But for now, it is probably best to simply look at all of these cancellations and delays as just another part of our new normal.
