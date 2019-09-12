Motorists traveling in the vicinity of the Mercer County Courthouse, and adjoining streets, should prepare for traffic disruptions over the next three weeks.
A paving project is now underway in the area. The work begins at Courthouse Road, just north of the intersection with Union Street, and includes the area of the courthouse.
All streets around the courthouse including parts of East and West Main streets, Scott Street and South and North Walker are included in the paving. The two-mile project will run north on Route 19 to its intersection with Lower Bell Avenue.
The work will occur each day between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. and no parking will be allowed on the impacted streets during that time. So motorists traveling in the area during those time periods should expect delays. And motorists traveling to the courthouse or adjoining streets during the day will have to slow down and prepare for a rough grade road.
That’s because the streets will be milled (or ground down about an inch and a half) first and then repaved. During the work, the streets will be rough after milling and not striped, according to Joe Pack, a design engineer with the state Department of Highways District 10.
Pack says the project will take about three weeks to complete.
Motorists, including those who make a regular evening commute in the area, should take note and prepare for delays. If possible, you should seek alternative routes until the paving is finished.
It’s a small price to pay for a necessary project that will help to ensure a smoother ride for all motorists in the area in the months ahead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.