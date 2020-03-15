Despite delays associated with a required archaeological study, city officials in Bluefield finally have a green light to begin work on the long-planned Interstate 77 Exit 1 development project.
That work will now begin in either April or May, according to Jim Spencer, the city’s director of economic and community development.
The city was required to complete the archaeological study to make sure nothing of any historical significance along the 12 to 15 acre site would be disturbed. Now that the city has received permission from the state Historic Preservation Office, the project can proceed.
While the city owns more than 80 acres of land around the headquarters of the Bluefield Area Transit, a preliminary study, funded in part by a grant from Appalachian Power, found that only 12 to 15 acres of that land is developable.
The more than $2 million effort includes the development of shovel-ready pads for businesses that are interested in setting up shop along the heavily traveled interstate corridor.
Consider these important statistics. There are approximately 31,000 vehicles a day that pass by Exit 1. But without hotels, motels, convenience stations, shopping centers and other necessary accommodations in place, those motorists have little incentive to exit the interstate corridor near Bluefield.
The project is being funded by a federal $1 million Economic Development Administration grant and matching funds from local foundations.
Once construction begins, Spencer said the pads should be ready in about nine months. While the work is underway, he says the city will begin promoting the sites.
This includes showcasing the fact that the area is located in a federal “opportunity zone,” which affords investors a tax break if they are involved in a business setting up shop at Exit 1.
“We are marketing it now,” Spencer said last week. “This is pretty exciting stuff.”
One goal is to have a hotel locate at the site. That’s needed to assist travelers along I-77 who are looking for places to spend the night. Having a hotel in the area also will help to spark other businesses, such as restaurants and retail stores, Spencer said.
That is exactly what is needed at Exit 1. We look forward to the start of construction on this important project.
Those thousands of motorists on I-77 who drive past the city each day need a reason to stop and shop at Exit 1. This project is the first step toward making that happen.
