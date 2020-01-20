When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was sitting in a jail cell in Birmingham, Ala., on April 16, 1963 after being charged with parading without a permit, he wrote a long letter to fellow clergymen and apologized because it was so long, expressing a fear they would not even take the time to read it.
That letter outlined the reasons for his actions in Birmingham as well as his comprehensive struggle to chart a course for freedom and equality for all.
Of course, as with so many things Dr. King said, wrote and did before his life was cut short by an assassin’s bullet almost five years after that stay in jail, these words from the letter still send a soul-searching echo not only here, but around the world:
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. Never again can we afford to live with the narrow, provincial ‘outside agitator’ idea. Anyone who lives inside the United States can never be considered an outsider anywhere within its bounds.”
Leader of the Civil Rights Movement, Dr. King marched forward carrying a banner of justice during a time when injustice was systemic in many areas of the country.
Every step he took was a step of brilliant intellect, deep-seated conviction, extraordinary courage and a profound understanding of the power of unity.
For 13 years, 1955 to 1968, he fought injustice in a public forum because he knew that was the only way to achieve change, regardless of the risk. Although he was at his core nonviolent and emphasized nonviolence constantly, he knew he risked violence against him and his fellow crusaders for justice at every turn.
In the end, it cost him his life, at only 39 years old. But not before he had established a timeless, ageless legacy of the necessity of peace and justice that now as much as ever moves, inspires and motivates people everywhere.
Dr.. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech delivered to about 250,000 people in Washington, D.C. in 1963 remains a testament to the hope all people have of living in harmony and equality, a universal message that we realize may be impossible to fully achieve, but a message we must keep in our hearts and souls anyway.
Through Dr. King’s incomparable determination to carry a torch, the flame of which many wanted to snuff out, he brought a light that all could see, and all could and can follow if they choose.
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that,” he said. “Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
As we reflect on Dr. King’s life and legacy today we all know that his work is far from over. We must all be vigilant in guarding against injustice, recognize it when we see it, and help fight against it.
“Never, never be afraid to do what’s right, especially if the well-being of a person or animal is at stake,” he said. “Society’s punishments are small compared to the wounds we inflict on our soul when we look the other way.”
