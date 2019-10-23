Lawmakers representing the coalfield counties of Southwest Virginia, a region that has struggled in recent years, are hoping to power job creation through new energy projects.
Legislation introduced earlier this year by Senator Ben Chafin, R-Russell and Delegate Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, allowed for the creation of the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority, a board that is now actively working to pursue jobs in the energy field.
The authority’s purpose is to “promote opportunities for energy development in Southwest Virginia, create jobs and economic activity in the region consistent with the Virginia Energy Plan, and position Southwest Virginia and the Commonwealth as a leader in energy workforce and energy technology research and development.”
As members of the new energy authority board, Chafin and Kilgore are hoping to promote energy research and development activities that leverage the region’s talent and natural resources.
“Our legislative delegation is committed to seeing the region build on its long history of energy generation in order to grow our economy,” Chafin said.
One project that the authority will be monitoring closely is the hydro-electric pump station project, a large-scale development proposed by Dominion Energy for Tazewell County.
“With the very real possibility of the hydroelectric pump storage plant locating in Tazewell County, we can be the frontrunners to dovetail other energy opportunities in our area,” Travis Hackworth, the Northwestern District member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors and a member of the new energy board, told the Daily Telegraph last month. “The driver that this authority could create economically is huge.”
The pump storage facility proposed for East River Mountain, near Bluefield, Va., is a $2 billion project that could create about 2,000 construction jobs over a period of five to seven years as well as millions in new tax revenue for the coalfield counties.
Dominion is continuing studies on East River Mountain to determine if the project, which would require two reservoirs (one near the top of the south side of East River Mountain just west of Bluefield and the other at the bottom), is feasible for the site under consideration.
The facility works by releasing water from the upper reservoir to the lower one, creating enough force to rotate turbines in a powerhouse at the lower reservoir. Electricity can be produced on demand when needed.
Dominion has indicated that the studies should be wrapped up next year and then an announcement will be made on whether the project will move forward.
The pump station project, if it becomes a reality, could thrust the coalfield counties — and Tazewell County in particular — into the forefront of renewable power generation.
That’s why it is only prudent for our elected leaders to begin looking for ways now to seize upon the momentum this project could create for the greater Southwest Virginia region.
We, too, see great potential for the development of new energy projects in the deep south coalfield counties.
