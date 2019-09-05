In an emergency, every seconds counts when it comes to response times and the availability of emergency responders. That’s why Tazewell County officials have been working over the past few months to find a new location for EMS crews in the county’s Eastern District.
The Eastern District Tazewell County EMS station had been located inside of a structure at the intersection of Route 102 and Virginia Avenue, which is close to downtown Bluefield, Va. But the building had developed multiple problems over the years, including sewer back-up and roofing issues, that were deemed too expensive to fix. It was also located on railroad property that is leased on a year-to-year basis, according to Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young.
“We were willing to fix our previous location but it was located on railroad property and they were unwilling to lease it to us for any longer than a year,” Young said last month. “We could not justify investing thousands of dollars in a location from which we could be removed in less than a year’s time.”
Given those challenges, a search was launched for a new Tazewell County EMS site. The agency represents the combined Bluefield, Va. Rescue Squad and Rescue 945 units. The county confirmed late last month that a new building has been located for the EMS unit. It is located on Blue Ridge Road near the U.S. 460 bypass, Virginia Ave., the Bluefield Industrial Park, the downtown and other critical locations.
In his announcement, Young thanked the Kersey family for being willing to sell the building, which was a successful rental property. The structure will be renovated to be specialized to fit an EMS station. Until that renovation work is completed, the Tazewell County EMS unit will continue to be located at the Bluefield, Va. Fire Department.
We are glad to see that a new location has been found for the Eastern District EMS unit. It is important for the county to have adequate facilities in place for those emergency responders who are answering 911 calls on a daily basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.