Economic development isn’t an easy job under normal circumstances. But during a pandemic, the task of recruiting new businesses and industries is even more arduous.
Some businesses are waiting to see what will happen with the pandemic before announcing expansion or relocation plans. Others also are watching and waiting to see the outcome of the November 3 presidential election.
That’s why local economic development officials have been largely focused in recent months on helping existing small businesses, some of which struggled to regain their financial footing after the state-ordered shutdowns back in March and April.
“Really, the last several months has been kind of a shift on our part to looking at growth and recruitment and helping existing businesses get through (the pandemic),” Mercer County Development Authority Executive Director John O’Neal said last week. “At the same time, we have been in contact with a number of businesses that are kind of COVID proof.”
O’Neal said West Virginia, and Mercer County in particular, was doing well prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. However, no one could have foreseen the pandemic, and how it forced us to rethink our daily routines.
“There was just a sense of optimism and growth,” O’Neal said of the pre-pandemic landscape. “COVID put a big brake on most companies interest in growth and expansion. And I think a lot of companies went into sort of a survival mode to try to hold on to what they had and trying to get through (the pandemic). I know our local office tried to focus a lot on helping local businesses get through it.”
Those efforts included directing area businesses to funding resources that were available through the federal CARES Act and other resources.
Still, the nearly two month long shutdown proved to be too much for some small business owners.
“I would say this — some businesses didn’t survive,” O’Neal added. “There was a small number that couldn’t make it through the decreased revenue. Others altered their way of operation. Instead of a walk-in business, they went to outdoor or delivery and online. I know our ATV industry, I don’t think they were hurt at all. I think they went back to work.”
Indeed, the region’s ATV tourism engine is rolling again. Jeff Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority, estimates that the trail system has recovered about 70 percent of all ridership that was lost during the state-ordered shutdown period. Area ATV resorts, camp grounds, lodges and bed and breakfast facilities also are back to booking capacity levels.
With most virus restrictions now lifted, O’Neal is expecting a strong third and fourth quarter for local businesses.
Area residents can help by shopping locally and supporting stores that are close to home.
It will take additional time, as the pandemic is far from over, but economic activity across our region will continue to increase in the months ahead. Once this crisis has finally passed, we expect to see more business expansions and relocation announcements.
