Here in the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, deer are becoming increasingly active along area roadways.
Many of us now have to slow down at night along some of the region’s mountainous roads due to an increased number of deer. Sometimes the animals are standing along the edge of the road, and often times they are in the middle of the road.
Simply put, the chances of hitting a deer crossing a road or highway is greater around this time of the year. So all motorists should exercise safety, particularly late at night when the animals tend to be more active.
October and November coincide with the ‘rut’ or peak of the breeding season for deer. During this period, deer activity increase significantly, making them more vulnerable to being hit by oncoming cars and trucks.
On average, 40 percent of vehicle versus deer collisions happen during the three-month period from October through December. Hunters taking to the woods in November can increase deer movements even more.
Local law enforcement agencies in our region routinely respond to reports of deer being hit by cars. Besides damage to vehicles, drivers can be hurt, too. So we should all strive to drive safely at night, particularly in areas where deer are common.
There are several common sense steps that motorists can take to avoid potential collisions with deer. Those recommendations from the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources include:
• Beware of your surroundings and what may be in your peripheral vision. If you see deer in your vicinity, slow down and honk your horn using short blasts.
• Drive with headlights on and use high beams whenever possible.
• Reduce speed, especially during the early morning and late evening hours when deer movements usually increase.
Given all of the deer activity in our region, area motorists should exercise caution. If you see deer in your vicinity, please slow down to avoid a potential collision.
We should all practice safe driving habits all year round along our many mountainous roads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.