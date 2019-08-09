Bluefield’s parking problem is one step closer toward being corrected. There are now 100 new parking spaces on Princeton Avenue. Paving on the first phase of the downtown parking project was completed last month, and phase two will be getting underway soon.
The parking spaces are necessary to help accommodate the new Intuit/Alorica employees, who are currently working at the company’s temporary headquarters on Commerce Street. The Prosperity Hub project is expected to create between 200 to 500 new jobs for the downtown area. So additional parking spaces are urgently needed.
Intuit, which partnered with Alorica, is based in California and provides online products like TurboTax and QuickBooks. In addition to the new customer success center in the downtown, Intuit also plans to open an innovation lab in the city that will concentrate on entrepreneurship and small business growth.
There are already 50 employees working at Alorica’s temporary office in Bluefield, which is the old AAA building on Commerce Street, according to Bluefield Community and Economic Development Coordinator Jim Spencer. He says the first 25 employees have recently completed their training program, and another 25 are now being trained.
So more parking will be needed as additional employees are hired and trained.
Spencer said the second phase of the downtown parking project involves increasing the number of spaces around the Summit Bank building, which will serve as the permanent location for Intuit and its employment partner Alorica.
The city is also looking at traffic flow and direction of traffic to help accommodate additional vehicles. That includes the possibility of creating more one-way streets to provide the needed space for diagonal parking, as it is now on Commerce Street. It could also mean converting what is now two-lane traffic to only one lane and using that extra lane for parking.
We are glad to see that the first phase of the downtown parking project has been completed, and we look forward to the start of phase two. We are also pleased to hear that the first round of employees at Alorica have been hired and trained.
As more employees are added and trained in the weeks and months ahead, additional parking spaces will have to be created. That’s why phase two of the downtown parking project will soon be getting underway.
A parking problem is a good problem for Bluefield to have.
It is a sign that Bluefield, after years of economic decline, is on the way back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.