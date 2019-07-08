The Appalachian Regional Commission has ranked three counties in our area as “economically distressed.” Those counties, according to the ARC, are McDowell and Wyoming in southern West Virginia and Buchanan in neighboring Southwest Virginia.
The ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian region.
It’s annual report, which was released late last month, reflects counties’ economic status designation entering the 2020 fiscal year, which starts July 1. The study ranked neighboring Mercer, Monroe and Tazewell counties as “at-risk.”
While disappointing, the “distressed” rankings don’t come as a surprise. Job losses in the coal industry, along with population losses, have negatively impacted all three counties.
Two of McDowell County’s largest employers, Walmart and Magic Mart, also have closed. But one growth sector for McDowell County in recent years has been the tourism field, thanks in part to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail.
Neighboring Buchanan County has enjoyed success in recent years in terms of economic diversification through education. Two integral projects, the Appalachian School of Law and the Appalachian College of Pharmacy, have allowed officials to place an emphasis on job creation within the education field.
Other large-scale projects also have been undertaken in the Grundy area in recent years, including the downtown flood proofing and revitalization plan.
The ARC report concluded that overall the economy will see improvement in 29 counties in Appalachia across eight states during the next fiscal year, but 18 counties “will experience negative shifts in their economic status since Fiscal Year 2019,” including coal impacted counties in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, the report said.
Those 80 distressed counties are mostly located in “coal counties” in West Virginia, Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia.
But things are not as bad as one study might suggest.
In fact, we would argue that the region’s future is looking a lot brighter. And we suspect that these economically distressed rankings will be lifted in the future. That’s because southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia are on the road to recovery.
Consider recent headlines. The region’s ATV tourism engine is helping to fuel small business growth, while also bringing thousands of new visitors to our region each month. Large-scale job creation projects like Intuit in Bluefield, Dominion Energy’s proposed hydro-electric pump station and Project Johah in Tazewell County, will help to ensure that more workers across the region are gainfully employed in the months and years ahead.
These improvements will likely be reflected in future ARC studies. We believe the future is looking brighter for the coalfield counties in both West Virginia and Virginia.
