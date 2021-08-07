The report from New York Attorney General Letitia James Tuesday that says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women makes one thing perfectly clear: The governor needs to resign.
After nearly five months of investigation, independent investigators appointed by James released their report that said Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women — including former and current state employees — by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing and hugging, and making inappropriate comments.
Further, the governor and his senior staff took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story, James’ office said.
The Executive Chamber also fostered a “toxic” workplace that enabled “harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.” The investigators found that the governor’s actions and those of the Executive Chamber violated multiple state and federal laws, as well as the Executive Chamber’s own written policies, James’ office said.
The AG called it a “sad day” for New York, and we agree.
This certainly is not the first time a male politician has been found to have behaved inappropriately with women, but this one is magnified because of who Cuomo is.
The third-term governor and son of late three-term governor Mario Cuomo, was on a path possibly to the White House with his initial handling of the coronavirus in the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
The governor was on national television daily giving briefings, offering advice and giving hope from the city that was hit the hardest by the pandemic.
His approval ratings jumped and in the wake of the disastrous performance President Donald Trump was giving almost daily, Cuomo was seen as a viable candidate to defeat the sitting president.
But it all came tumbling down in a hurry for Andrew.
First came the nursing home scandal where Cuomo was blasted for ordering COVID-19 positive cases back to nursing homes from hospitals.
Many died, and it was later discovered that his administration lied about how many had actually died. There is an investigation going on for that issue as well.
There were also questions regarding his $5 million book deal and whether state workers were helping him with the publication on the public’s dime. That is the subject of yet another investigation.
Then came the avalanche of accusations from women claiming sexual harassment in many forms.
A total of 179 people were interviewed and more than 74,000 documents, emails, texts and pictures reviewed during the investigation.
The governor himself also answered questions under oath.
He has denied the most serious allegations, basically saying that the women misunderstood him.
In our opinion, not likely.
Some of these women who have bravely come forward have lost their careers. It is hard to believe they are lying.
The investigators also found what many people, especially those in local government, already knew: That the Executive Chamber was “rife with fear and intimidation” that not only “enabled the above-described instances of harassment to occur,” but also “created a hostile work environment overall.”
No elected official, whether they be Democrat, Republican or any other party, should remain in office with such a cloud over their head.
It would seem pretty impossible for anyone to govern effectively while dealing with such charges.
Hopefully, we will see a day when all elected officials actually conduct themselves with decency, honor and dignity. Until then, we are stuck with messes like this.
— Plattsburgh, N.Y., Press-Republican
Distributed by CNHI News
