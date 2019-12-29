The backlog of items awaiting DNA testing at the West Virginia State Police Crime Lab in Charleston isn’t a new problem. The crime lab has been dealing with this issue for several years now, and it has been exacerbated by a lack of dedicated laboratory funding to address the backlog.
The current backlog is approximately 1,700 cases. While that is an exorbitantly high number, it is still an improvement from just four years ago when more than 4,886 criminal kits were still awaiting testing.
Temporary funding provided to the crime lab in 2016 to help address this backlog will expire in 2021.
If additional funding is not allocated by lawmakers by that time, staffing and resources dedicated toward the DNA testing will be lost, likely ensuring an even greater backlog in cases.
A policy that limits the number of items that can be submitted for DNA testing in criminal cases was enacted by the crime lab in 2017 to help with the backlog of cases.
The policy specifies that an agency can only submit five evidentiary items, plus the known sample from the suspect, for a total of six in a homicide investigation where there is one suspect and one victim.
But the policy itself became an issue in the recent murder trial of a Mercer County woman accused of decapitation.
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Det. Logan Addair testified that he could send only six items to the lab for DNA forensic analysis, after the issue was raised by a defense attorney in the case.
The defendant in the decapitation case was ultimately found guilty, and Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said the limitations enacted by the crime lab have not presented any problems for his office.
“It (a limit) only makes sense,” Silter told the Daily Telegraph, adding that in some cases more items can be submitted to the Crime Lab if needed.
One thing is certain. The crime lab needs additional funding, resources and manpower to clear this ever-growing backlog of criminal kits awaiting DNA testing. Lawmakers must take steps during the upcoming 2020 legislative session to address this urgent issue.
Justice is not served when a backlog at the crime lab forces a wait time of months or years for cases to be adjudicated.
