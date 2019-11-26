A Mercer County lawmaker will soon be leading economic development efforts in the West Virginia Senate. Senator Chandler Swope, R-6th District, was named chairman of the Senate Economic Development Committee earlier this month by Senate President Mitch Carmichael.
Swope was elected to the Senate in 2016 and is currently chairman of the Workforce Committee, and the vice chairman of the Economic Development, Government Organization and Transportation and Infrastructure committees. He also currently serves as a member of the Banking and Insurance, Energy, Industry and Mining and Finance committees.
As the new chairman of the Senate Economic Development Committee, Swope will be uniquely positioned to address the many economic job-creation challenges facing southern West Virginia. He comes from a business background, having served as founder and past president of Swope Construction Company in Bluefield.
“West Virginia has made great progress during the last few years in improving our business climate and making our state attractive to companies who want to come here and create jobs,” Swope told the Daily Telegraph last month. “I’m excited to build upon that success.”
In the deep south coalfield counties, a diversification of our regional economy is still vital. Two growth areas that we can build upon are in the technology and tourism fields. A blueprint for success has already been written. Intuit is now operating in Bluefield, and the Hatfield-McCoy Trail is on target to set a new ATV ridership record this fall.
Swope said he is getting ready for next year’s legislation session.
“I’m also working with Senate leadership to bring solid ideas to our next legislative session in January,” Swope said. “I’d love to hear from anyone who has ideas.”
Area residents who have suggestions on how to create jobs and attract new industries to the Mountain State should share their thoughts with Swope, as well other lawmakers.
It is our hope that meaningful ideas on how to spur new economic development and job creation projects in the state, particularly right here in the hard-hit deep south coalfield counties, will come out the Senate Economic Development Committee next year.
We wish Swope the best of luck in spearheading this all-important mission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.