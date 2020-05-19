Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic back in March, state officials have been working to ramp up testing to help track the virus. In West Virginia, more than 76,000 people had been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. Of that number, 1,491 individuals have tested positive for the virus with 67 deaths in the Mountain State attributed to COVID-19.
Locally, more than 400 people were tested for the virus on Friday and Saturday at Bluefield State College, as part of a two-day testing program held in coordination with the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs. Dr. Deidre Guyton, liaison/coordinator of the testing initiative and director of Alumni Affairs at Bluefield State College, said the total number of tests administered during the two-day period was 404.
“I am glad we got the numbers we did,” Guyton told the Daily Telegraph. “But we still didn’t get what we wanted.”
Guyton said the people who showed up for testing was a mix of everyone and all ages. She said the testing was a way to provide those without insurance and more at-risk residents an opportunity to be tested for free. According to Guyton, the results of the two-days of testing should be ready by Wednesday and that information will be sent to the Mercer County Health Department.
So what does all of this mean? Well, for starters, it would be great for all 404 of those test results to come back negative. But with that many people being tested at one time, there is a possibility that we could see a few more positive test results. If so, our number of confirmed cases also would increase.
As of Monday evening, Mercer County was still holding at 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and nine of those involve individuals who have already recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine. In terms of contact tracing, a total of 181 people who had contact with the original 13 positive COVID-19 cases have been isolated over the past couple of weeks. There are now only nine individuals identified through contact tracing that remain in isolation.
We look forward to finding out the results of those 404 tests that were administered over the weekend. That data could help in providing a better picture of whether the virus is still prevalent in Mercer County.
We urge the Mercer County Health Department to make this information available to the public as soon as possible.
