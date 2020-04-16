Given the troubling uptick in virus-related scams, the formation of the new West Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force is certainly merited. This new agency will investigate online, phone and price-gouging scams targeting people in the Mountain State.
United States Attorney Mike Stuart for the Southern District of West Virginia, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, and United States Attorney Bill Powell for the Northern District of West Virginia jointly announced the formation of the task force earlier this month. It’s purpose is to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The task force is a joint federal and state partnership that will be led by a Deputy West Virginia Attorney General, and Assistant United States Attorneys from both the Southern and Northern Districts of West Virginia, in partnership with experienced fraud investigators from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) and the West Virginia State Police, Stuart and Morrisey said.
“Since the governor’s declaration, our Consumer Protection Division and its investigators have fielded hundreds of reports from those faced with price gouging, landlord-tenant issues and vacation/event cancellations,” Morrisey said. “The Consumer Protection Division has already sent multiple warning letters to businesses on enforcement matters.”
Stuart said state and federal officials are banding together to protect West Virginians from fraudsters attempting to exploit a national crisis for personal gain.
“There’s nothing more despicable,”Stuart said in a prepared statement. “We will use every tool available to us at the federal and state levels to ensure the safety of our citizens and the safety of their wallets during this crisis.”
Other scams, according to Morrisey, include people attempting to sell fake cures for the virus as well as fake shops, websites and social media accounts claiming to sell high-demand medical supplies, such as surgical masks.
Scammers are also targeting people through fraudulent charity accounts, sending emails posing as global health organizations, and as doctors to demand payment for treating a friend or relative for the virus.
Stuart and Morrisey say the task force will review and investigate all credible leads of fraud associated with the coronavirus pandemic, regardless of the loss amount, with a focus on schemes to exploit vulnerable populations, including the elderly and concerned citizens.
We urge the task force to proceed with its virus-related investigations. Now is not the time for area residents to have to be dealing with scammers.
Any West Virginia consumer wishing to report scams, price gouging or other matters by which scammers may try to take advantage of consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic, can call the state’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-368-8808. Written complaints can be filed at www.wvago.gov.
