When the 2010 Census was completed a decade ago, Mercer County’s population was estimated at approximately 62,000 citizens. That probably will no longer be the case once the new census count is completed later this year.
In fact, some are estimating that the county’s population could fall as low as 57,000 citizens, or nearly a 9 percent reduction in population from 2010, once the final 2020 census numbers are released.
A variety of factors, including job losses in the coal industry, have contributed to a loss of population over the last 10 years.
Given that a population loss is projected, ensuring an accurate count for 2020 becomes even more important. Without an accurate population count, Mercer County will not get its fair share of federal dollars.
“It’s one of those things where if you get federal funds either for road dollars or for any other kinds of operations in your county, you need to make sure you are able to sustain that money even on a local level,” Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said last week.
In order to help ensure an accurate count, the commissioners are holding a meeting today with community partners to help form a “complete count” committee. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the Mercer County Courthouse.
It is open to everyone, and citizen participation is strongly encouraged.
“By doing that, we are looking to hopefully have a community chairperson and a vice chair to launch these efforts to where we get the best count possible,” Puckett added.
Job opportunities with the U.S. Census also will be discussed today. A census taker post pays $16.60 an hour and offers 58.5 cents per mile on a personal vehicle. A number of census workers must be hired, which will provide a temporary stimulus to the region’s economy.
We should all begin preparing now for the upcoming census 2020 count. It’s been 10 years since we last had census workers knocking on our doors. And unlike 10 years ago, citizens will be afforded an opportunity this year to complete the entire census count online.
Anyone interested in learning more about the census 2020 effort is urged to attend today’s meeting. The more citizens who are knowledgeable about the upcoming census the greater our chances are of an accurate count.
