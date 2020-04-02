A list of the top nine consumer complaints for the year 2019 in southern West Virginia has been released, and the findings of this new report should sound familiar to area residents.
We all deal with many of these scams and questionable business practices on a regular basis.
The study, which included Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming, Logan, Mingo, Boone and Lincoln counties, looked at written consumer complaints filed with the Consumer Protection Division of the West Virginia Attorney General’s office. The tally did not include phone calls from consumers who did not follow up with a written complaint. It also does not include reports of scam phone calls, emails and text messages, a common problem in the region.
Sadly, even in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic, many are still receiving robocalls.
“Our office is charged with protecting consumers from a myriad of different types of scams and predatory business practices,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said last week. “These consumer complaints come in all shapes and sizes. Our Consumer Protection Division diligently reviews each complaint and works vigorously to bring each one to a just resolution.”
The 2019 top complaint categories for southern West Virginia included concerns about internet services, collection agencies, satellite equipment and service, cellphone devices and service, general sales, cable TV and other related concerns.
Morrisey said communications complaints, up from second last year, ranked as the top consumer issue statewide, accounting for nearly a fifth of all complaints filed. Automotive and motor vehicle issues fell to second statewide, followed by home repair and remodeling services.
The list, according to Morrisey, does not include scams, a frequently reported consumer issue. He says the attorney general’s office warns consumers to always be wary if a business uses high-pressure sales tactics, refuses to put terms in writing or demands the consumer surrender personal information, such as a Social Security number or banking information.
Given the prevalence of scams in our region, area residents are urged to be vigilant when it comes to answering unsolicited phone calls, text messages and emails.
It seems like just about every week in our region we hear reports of another scam or questionable phone call.
Consumers who believe they may have been the victim of a scam or taken advantage of should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.
