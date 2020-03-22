With coronavirus worries escalating, citizens are growing increasingly concerned about everything from their financial wellbeing to when empty store shelves will be replenished.
As we navigate through this crisis, state officials are urging consumers to be smart and vigilant as they conduct business during the global pandemic.
“The coronavirus pandemic presents a challenge like none other,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “COVID-19 has seemingly affected every aspect of life from the average trip to buy groceries, dine out and attend concerts or sporting events to one’s dream vacation planned months, if not years, in advance.”
The attorney general’s office is looking into a broad range of consumer issues affected by the pandemic, including the adequacy of supply, efforts to fight price gouging, alerting consumers to coronavirus scams and help for those dealing with prepaid travel and events.
In terms of the supply chain, consumers are reminded that any supply shortages that may occur are only temporary. Most store shelves should be replenished in a matter of days, according to the attorney general’s office. Morrisey said there is no need for hoarding as the nation has an adequate food supply to weather the pandemic.
As far as price gouging is concerned, Morrisey said the state’s price gouging law took effect on March 4 with the governor’s state of preparedness declaration. The law makes it unlawful for any person, business or contractor to inflate the price of food items, essential consumer items and emergency supplies by more than 10 percent of what the items sold for 10 days prior to the declaration.
Any consumer who believes he or she may have been charged prices that increased dramatically after the March 4 declaration should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. Those with a receipt should attach a copy to their complaint.
In terms of travel and event cancellations, many airlines, vacation entities and entertainment providers are loosening cancellation policies due to the pandemic, according to the attorney general’s office.
“While our office applauds those efforts, our attorneys stand ready to assist consumers when the refusal of a refund or other appropriate accommodation violates the state’s consumer protection laws,” Morrisey said.
The attorney general’s office also is urging citizens to be aware of coronavirus scams.
According to Morrisey, criminals are setting up websites to sell bogus products. Such ploys often use fake emails, texts and social media posts, or may even promote awareness or fake information about cases in a local neighborhood and may seek donations for a sham charity or offer advice on unproven treatments.
However, all of these are scams designed to steal the consumer’s money and/or personal, identifiable information. Morrisey said citizens should be cautious with any unsolicited email, phone call or other forms of communication and never share such data or agree to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card, gift card or bank account without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient.
Any consumer wishing to file a complaint should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.
