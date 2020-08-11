Mercer County is in the midst of a deadly public health crisis.
We have now lost 13 individuals, all residents of the Princeton Health Care Center, as a result of COVID-19. But the plague is spreading in our community as well. So far 214 people have contracted COVID-19 in Mercer County and 123 of these cases are still considered active. Only 94 people stricken with coronavirus have recovered to date in Mercer County.
More people also have been hospitalized. So it is entirely possible that the death toll could continue to climb.
We are now a major COVID-19 hot spot in West Virginia.
Our local board of health was woefully unprepared for this pandemic. And now, as our death toll climbs, the finger pointing has begun.
Bill Crouch, cabinet secretary for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, recently described the local health department as being in “disarray.” That statement was made by Crouch after the county health officer and board of health chairman resigned, and the health department administrator retired.
Crouch said over the weekend that personnel changes at the health department led to eight COVID-19 deaths not being reported by the health department in an official capacity.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and commissioner of the Bureau of Public Health, added Monday that reports were not filled out due to the change in staff that had occurred at the Mercer County Health Department. But Amjad said all of those reports were completed over the weekend.
What? How could the health department, which is supposed to be providing all of the local data to the state, not know that eight people died of COVID-19? Now that number has climbed to 13.
Randy Maxwell, the new board of health chairman, said the delayed reporting of the deaths was influenced by a misinterpretation of standing COVID-19 state procedures pertaining to the need for verification of death certificates prior to reporting. Good grief. He also cited the sudden vacancy of the medical director position at the Princeton Health Care Center as another factor for the confusion. The medical director, Dr. Charles J. Mirabile, was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week and is currently hospitalized.
Maxwell says there will be no delay in future reporting.
We certainly hope not.
It’s now up to the three elected members of the Mercer County Commission — Gene Buckner, Bill Archer and Greg Puckett — to take immediate corrective steps to address this public health crisis.
Inaction is no longer an option. And the status quo is no longer acceptable.
The commission, which is scheduled to meet this morning at 10 a.m., has several options. They include:
• Dissolve the current board, and appoint an all new board of health comprised entirely of medical health professionals who are capable and willing to respond to this crisis. This appears to be the most viable option at this time.
• Request the state of West Virginia to assume operations of the health department on an interim basis, dissolve the current board, and once again appoint an all new board of health comprised entirely of medical health professionals.
• Declare a local public health emergency, or an extension of the local state of emergency declaration.
• Pass a resolution encouraging all citizens of Mercer County to practice social distancing and to wear a mask when out in public. Why in the world hasn’t this already been done by the commission and the board of health?
• Demand accountability, and accurate data, from the board of health as it relates to COVID-19 reporting. When local numbers don’t add up, and don’t match what state officials are saying, what kind of message does that send to the citizens of Mercer County who are rightfully concerned about the pandemic?
If the commissioners choose instead to simply appoint two new board members, we urge them to select individuals with strong medical expertise who can assist in straightening out what has become a dysfunctional board.
Our commissioners must act now to address this public health emergency.
These are unprecedented times that demand bold leadership.
The citizens of Mercer County will be watching Buckner, Archer and Puckett and awaiting their response.
