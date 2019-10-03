It’s now official. Robin Capehart is the new president of Bluefield State College.
Capehart had served as the college’s interim president since January, replacing former president Marsha Krotseng who resigned in December 2018. When he took over in January, Capehart promised to bring stability and purpose to an institution that had come under criticism in recent years from both its faculty and community.
During his short tenure as interim president, Capehart has largely made good on that promise. He worked to fast track a critical student dormitory project that is now under construction, placed a priority focus on boosting student enrollment, worked to spruce up the college campus and is taking steps to improve communication and support among alumni, benefactors and community leaders.
Capehart, an attorney, has extensive experience in higher education, including being president of West Liberty University for eight years and serving as chair of the Council of Presidents, a state position to advance higher education.
After leaving West Liberty, Capehart formed Georgetown Solutions L.L.C., a higher education consulting firm, and last year began working with the Blue Ribbon Tax Reform panel, which is reviewing the system of governance of West Virginia’s public institutions.
Capehart’s background also includes the position of state Secretary of Tax and Revenue under former Gov. Cecil Underwood. During that time he chaired the Commission on Fair Taxation, which conducted the most comprehensive review of tax structure in the state’s history. He was honored with the Distinguished West Virginian Award in 2000.
Garry Moore, chair of the Bluefield State College Board of Governors, said Capehart knows the school well, adding that his connections have already been advantageous.
“During the seven and half months of his service as interim president of Bluefield State College, he secured funding and commitments of support to permit the official start of construction for the first on-campus housing in more than 50 years,” Moore said. “BSC is now much more engaged with the City of Bluefield and surrounding communities, and he has actively promoted the college to policy makers at the local, state and national level.”
We, too, have noticed a renewed sense of energy and optimism at Bluefield State College in recent months. This proactive approaching to promoting and growing the college — a vital community asset — has been long needed.
We congratulate Capehart on his section as the new college president, and wish him the best of luck on the job ahead. These are exciting times for Bluefield State College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.