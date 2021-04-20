As expected, Virginia Democrats have killed a critical funding source that was designed to help spur economic development in Southwest Virginia.
The vote to end the Coal Employment and Production Incentive and the Coalfield Employment Enhancement tax credits after tax year 2021 is a blatant attack by majority Democrats in Richmond on the still struggling deep south coalfield counties.
Funding generated from the tax credit, which is $7.5 million annually, was used to promote economic development activity in Southwest Virginia, including funding for the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, an agency charged with awarding grant dollars for economic development projects in the Southwest Virginia region.
Area leaders were steadfast in their opposition to the elimination of this vital funding source, but Democrats in Richmond didn’t care. They killed the coal tax credit without giving any consideration to how their actions will harm the greater Southwest Virginia region.
The boards of supervisors in Tazewell, Buchanan and Russell counties all passed resolutions opposing the Democratic-backed Senate and House bills to end the coal tax credits. Tazewell County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Lester made his position clear.
“HB 1899 and SB 1252 would impose substantial, devastating impacts upon Southwest Virginia’s coal industry and the great number of businesses that rely heavily upon it,” Lester said in the Tazewell County resolution.
Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell County, said the coal tax credits are vital to economic development efforts in Southwest Virginia.
“Without the funding most of these localities would not have the resources to incentivize companies to locate to Southwest Virginia,” Morefield said. “Projects such as Project Jonah, which is currently under construction and will be the world’s largest indoor vertically integrated salmon aquaculture facility, would not have come to fruition without the support from such economic development funding. Four out of five of the coal producing counties which produce over 90 percent of the coal in Virginia passed resolutions objecting to the governor’s amendment.”
Morefield believes the coal tax credits could be resurrected at some point in the future. He says the balance of power in Richmond always “swings like a pendulum from one party to another and I anticipate we will regain the (Republican) majority again probably sooner than later.”
The first real test of whether or not political change can come to Virginia will be this November when voters across the state elect a new governor.
Those who are unhappy with how things are going in the Commonwealth, including the decision by Democrats to kill the vital coal tax credits, should make voting a priority this November.
