The Class of 2020 will soon be making their post graduation plans, including the possibility of pursuing a higher education degree at a local college or university. So it is not surprising to hear that many of our local colleges and universities are once again offering a form of free tuition.
Area colleges are anticipating a spike in college enrollment numbers once the May graduates take advantage of the different free tuition plans. A number of local colleges and universities, including Bluefield State College, Concord University, New River Community and Technical College and Southwest Virginia Community College are offering differing forms of free tuition.
These free tuition plans come with some restrictions. For example, a student must maintain a certain grade-point average, must enroll in a high-demand program, must demonstrate progress toward a degree or must first exhaust all other state and federal grant and loan funding.
For example, Southwest Virginia Community College, which is located near Richlands in the Wardell community of Tazewell County, announced last week that all 2020 Tazewell County high school graduates can attend SWCC tuition-free.
A news release from the college indicated that funding for the free tuition program at SWCC is available thanks to a partnership between Priscilla McCall, trustee of the estate of Sam G. McCall Jr., and the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors. Students graduating from private schools, home schools, or receiving their GED with at least a 2.0 GPA are eligible. The scholarship is intended to cover any tuition and fees that are remaining after federal funding or other financial aid. In order to qualify for the program, students will need to enroll in at least six credit hours each semester and participation in the College’s “Eagle Project” Days of Service also is required. Last year, SWCC had 67 students in the fall 53 that took advantage of the free tuition program.
Bluefield State College also announced a free tuition program for qualified students last year called the Blue and Gold Opportunity Plan. To qualify for Bluefield State’s program, a student must be a West Virginia resident, Pell grant eligible, complete his or her Free Application for Federal Student Aid by April 15, maintain a 2.0 GPA, and demonstrate progress toward a degree.
Jim Nelson, the college’s interim director of institutional and media relations and assistant to the president, confirmed last week that 322 students took advantage of the free tuition plan last fall and the same number is enrolled for the current semester.
Concord University launched its CU Free program last year, an initiative that provides free tuition for four years to qualifying Pell Grant recipients who qualify. Pell Grants are federal subsidies providing financial help for students to attend college whose families meet certain income criteria. For those who qualify, tuition will be free for the eight semesters needed for a four-year degree as long as they are attended consecutively, the students maintain a 2.5 GPA and they attend the university full time.
We won’t know until sometime later this spring how many of the May graduates will take advantage of these free tuition programs. But we anticipate that many will.
Now is certainly a good time to consider a higher education degree. And the timing of these free tuition programs is certainly perfect for the Class of 2020.
