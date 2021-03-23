Bluefield officials are hoping to have a replacement identified for City Manager Dane Rideout in the near future. Rideout, who is leaving in mid-April, says several “top-notch applicants” have already been interviewed for the city manager’s post.
The Bluefield Board of Directors hope to have a new candidate on the job before Rideout leaves in April. The goal is for that person to be able to spend time with Rideout and other local officials to become familiar with city operations before taking over the city manager duties.
The city board held two executive sessions earlier this month to virtually interview candidates for the job.
“We want them to hit the ground running,” Rideout recently told the Daily Telegraph, adding that the process of choosing a replacement is a detailed one, focusing in on many attributes as well as experience.
After working in Bluefield since 2014, Rideout recently announced he will be leaving the area to take over the city manager post in Elizabethtown, N.C. A retired U.S. Army Colonel and former West Point Garrison Commander, Rideout said the decision to move was a tough one to make but said the move will allow him to be closer to family.
“I love this job and the people,” Rideout said of Bluefield. “This was a very tough decision, but it was the right decision, and we are excited to start the next chapter of our lives.”
Whoever is selected to replace Rideout will have big shoes to fill. During his tenure as city manager, Rideout implemented a number of positive changes for the city while also overseeing a period of renewed economic growth for Bluefield, culminating with the arrival of technology giant Intuit in the city’s historic downtown district.
Rideout said he wants to see several major projects started or continued under his watch to keep moving forward after he is gone. Those include developing the Exit 1 area, revitalizing the downtown area, creating a Thoroughbred Bulk Transportation facility along the Norfolk Southern corridor and completing the construction of a BAT transfer station on Bluefield Avenue.
We wish the city board the best of luck in finding the right candidate to help continue all of the positive progress the city has seen in recent years. We also applaud Rideout for a job well done and wish him the best of luck ahead as he prepares for his next mission in Elizabethtown.
