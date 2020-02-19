When area families gather for a traditional Sunday church service, they should feel safe within the confines of their congregation. Sadly, there have been far too many headlines in recent months about acts of violence committed inside of churches.
That’s why some churches in the region are now designating their own security teams. In some cases, those security members are carrying guns in church. Now, in one Southwest Virginia community, off-duty officers are helping to ensure the safety of area congregations.
We learned earlier this month that deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office are now attending various church services throughout the county. While deputies aren’t required to attend these services in full uniform or with their cruisers, if off-duty or on-duty officers wish to do so, they may, according to Sheriff John McClanahan.
“The main thing is to provide church members with peace of mind and for them to feel more secure in that area,” McClanahan said, adding that deputies are welcome to attend church services in their uniforms if they choose to do so.
In addition, on-duty deputies will be patrolling the parking lots and surrounding areas of county churches at random, according to McClanahan. He says churchgoers may see fully suited deputies attending services, patrolling parking lots or performing walkthroughs in churches during services.
A deputy may also stage near the area of the church or in the parking lot as well.
“Feedback has all been positive about it,” McClanahan said. “No churches in the area have said no or told us not to come.”
Of course, if there is an emergency call received, the deputies will be diverted elsewhere, which is certainly to be expected.
The sheriff’s office also will work with area pastors on safety assessments of their facilities. As part of that assessment process, the sheriff’s office will visit a local congregation and provide feedback on what can be done to keep the facility safe.
McClanahan said area residents approached the sheriff’s office last December with their concerns after the national news media reports of a shooting inside of a Texas church.
That led to additional conversations between the sheriff’s office and the community.
We applaud the sheriff’s office, and those off-duty and on-duty officers, who are working to keep area congregations safer.
Families should be able to worship in a sanctuary of their choice, without fearing for their safety.
