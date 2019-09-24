A familiar face will soon be leading The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.
Jeff Disibbio, a life long resident of Mercer County, has been selected to serve as the chamber’s new president and chief executive officer.
Disibbio has served in the local banking industry for 17 years as well as on the chamber boards of both the Princeton and Bluefield chambers before they were merged into a single entity. He had served as the chair of the chamber’s adult and youth leadership groups for the last 11 years.
Disibbio will begin work on Oct. 21 as the new chamber director.
“I am both humbled and blessed to have this opportunity to work with local business and government to further the goal of revitalizing our region,” Disibbio said after his selection. “With new and continued collaborations we can achieve unity on a regional level that will provide a strong business and economic structure for our area.”
Disibbio said he wants to work toward unifying the county and getting businesses and local government agencies on board, and to “ride the momentum we are on right now.”
Disibbio is correct. The region is experiencing a renewed period of growth. The arrival of Intuit and its employment partner Alorica in Bluefield has provided a huge boost to the region in terms of both jobs and hope. And the area’s ATV tourism engine is still rolling with more out-of-town visitors coming into our region each month. Dominion Energy also is still considering a large-scale hydro-electric pump station project for the area.
So there is plenty of positive momentum within our regional business community to build upon.
We congratulate Disibbio on his selection as chamber president, and wish him the best of luck in guiding the chamber during these exciting times.
