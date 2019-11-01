The results of the upcoming 2020 Census could prove to be problematic for the coalfield counties of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Despite recent successes in the region, including the arrival of Intuit in Bluefield and the ongoing growth of the Hatfield-McCoy and Spearhead ATV trail systems, the area is still expected to lose population when the final 10-year census count numbers are released next year.
Like other municipalities across West Virginia, cities in the southern half of the state are struggling to retain their current population. The hope, of course, is to attract new citizens.
The story is the same for the coalfield counties of Southwest Virginia, which are still working to diversify their regional economy and attract new citizens.
One key measuring point in the 2020 Census will be whether the city of Bluefield can maintain a population of above 10,000 citizens. That will be necessary for Bluefield to retain its class two municipal designation.
The population losses experienced in the region can be blamed on multiple factors, including graduates who are forced to leave the area in search of specialized employment in their chosen careers, as well as mine closures and job losses in the coal industry over the past decade.
Complicating matters is the difficulty in getting an accurate head count in the rural counties.
Michael Bennett, a partnership specialist and liaison in southern West Virginia with the U.S. Census Bureau, appeared before the Mercer County Commission last month. He told the commissioners that southern West Virginia can be a “hard to count” area, adding that about 40 percent of the rural population can go uncounted.
Getting an accurate count is important, as Census data helps determine how many seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and is also used for the redistricting of state legislative seats and voting districts.
The challenge is to both retain our current population, and to attract new residents. ATV tourists, while certainly welcomed, won’t be counted in the 2020 Census.
The good news is that there is much about our region that we can showcase to those who are looking to relocate. From our scenic beauty and outdoor attractions, the region still compares favorably with other states.
We can build upon what we already have as we work to diversify our regional economy and attract new jobs and more families to the region.
