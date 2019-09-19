Tazewell County leaders are trying something different in an attempt to spur small-business growth and entrepreneurship.
Called the Tazewell County Business Plan Challenge, the inaugural event will start Oct. 3 and seeks to reward entrepreneurs and business owners with mentoring assistance and possible financial rewards.
The program features a six-week mentoring program that helps owners develop and present their business plans, which must create at least one full-time local job.
After the mentoring program, participants have a chance to “pitch” their ideas to judges and complete a business plan, according to Pam Warden, the county’s economic development manager
The challenge’s first-place startup and existing business winners each will receive $5,000; second-place winners will receive $1,500; and third-place winners will receive $500.
All first- and second-place winners will also be given one-year memberships to the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, $500 will be awarded to the winners of the Best Business Pitch and Best Business Plan, based on the highest score from event judges, Warden said.
Several entities are supporting Tazewell County with the challenge, including the Virginia Community Capita, the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority and the towns of Bluefield, Cedar Bluff, Pocahontas, Richlands and Tazewell.
“The economy of Tazewell County has changed and today spans arts and culture, outdoor recreation, technology and much more,” Warden said. “As we grow, we turn to entrepreneurs and individuals who have ideas to take advantage of our region’s quality of life and assets to create jobs and help our region continue to grow. We look forward to meeting existing businesses we already know and helping them improve during the challenge, and we hope to meet local residents with ideas ready to take flight in Tazewell.”
We, too, hope to see entrepreneurs with good business ideas participating in this challenge. Given the region’s growing focus on outdoor recreation, including ATV and motorcycle tourism, there are plenty of opportunities for small business growth.
Lodging and food facilities are particularly needed along the Spearhead and Back of the Dragon trails.
One thing is certain. Small business growth will be critical to the future of both Southwest Virginia and neighboring southern West Virginia. So it is important to build upon existing assets, including our ATV and motorcycle trails.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.