The region’s congressional delegation in Washington is applauding the release of nearly $24 million in federal funding that will be used to expand broadband to nearly 7,000 homes and businesses in seven counties across Southwest Virginia that are currently lacking the high-speed service.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., and U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., announced the federal funding award earlier this month. According to the three lawmakers, the funding from the Federal Communications Commission will be used to extend broadband into currently unserved areas of Tazewell, Buchanan, Russell, Dickenson, Lee, Wise and Washington counties.
This includes $2.9 million to extend broadband to 714 locations in Tazewell County and $3.4 million to serve another 626 locations in Buchanan County.
Griffith, Kaine and Warner all said the funding will be distributed over 10 years to support Sunset Digital Communications in providing minimum download speeds of 1 Gbps and minimum upload speeds of 500 Mbps.
“Fast and reliable broadband access promises to open up major new opportunities for the economy, education, health care, and numerous other aspects of our lives,”Griffith said. “The Federal Communication Commission’s landmark $24 million investment in gigabit-speed broadband for Southwest Virginia has the potential to reshape our future. This support will help close the digital divide. I appreciate the partnership of the FCC and Sunset Digital in bringing this important asset to our region.”
“The lack of broadband infrastructure continues to affect folks in rural Virginia, from business owners to students,” Kaine and Warner added in a joint statement. “In our evolving economy, broadband isn’t a luxury – it’s a necessity.”
Most of us can name several locations across Southwest Virginia where not only high-speed broadband, but also a cellphone signal, are currently non-existent. In some of the more remote parts of our region, a landline telephone is still necessary to communicate.
In today’s high-tech society, broadband is as essential to economic development and tourism growth as modern roads, water and sewer infrastructure. Companies who are looking at the region for a potential expansion or relocation project expect high-speed broadband service to already be available.
That’s why news of the pending large-scale broadband deployment project for Southwest Virginia is certainly welcomed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.