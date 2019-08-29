Here in the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia there are still pockets of our population that are lacking access to modern water and sewer service, along with high-speed broadband.
We all probably know someone in the area who is using well water, along with private septic systems. There are some families who prefer well water, and there is nothing wrong with that. Still, it is important to also have access to a city or county water system if a well fails or goes dry. The same argument can certainly be made about private septic systems.
Getting water and sewer service to everyone in need is certainly a top priority. But broadband also is an essential tool in today’s high-tech society. And access to high-speed internet is of particular importance if the region is to grow and attract new businesses and industries.
Stop and think about it for a second. Intuit is now in Bluefield. The California-based information technology company produces TurboTax, a consumer tax preparation application, the accounting program Quickbooks, Mint and several other software, accounting and payroll products.
Intuit, and the company’s employment partner, Alorica, hope to have 100 workers employed at the downtown Prosperity Hub by the year’s end. And the company hopes to hire as many as 200 to 500 workers in the future.
So high-tech companies are already here. And if we hope to attract more, we must ensure that high-speed broadband is available and properly deployed across our region.
That’s why we welcome the latest effort now underway by the Mercer County Commission to fill the gaps in the county where there is no broadband. But it will take additional funding to reach those areas that are currently lacking in service, along with provider companies who are willing to build towers and extend broadband service into those rural communities that are still lacking service.
The commission is seeking Fiscal Year 2019 Community Development Block Grant funding for the project, according to County Commissioner Bill Archer.
“We looked into where (or what communities) we might want to target our efforts,” Archer said last week. “There are several locations throughout the county eligible based on income levels. We discussed the potential for different locations.”
There is a clear need for broadband expansion in many rural sections of Mercer County. Sadly, we can think of many areas where even getting a strong cell phone signal can be a challenge.
That is why the fight to ensure proper broadband deployment across the deep south counties, including right here in Mercer County, must continue.
