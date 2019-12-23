The city of Princeton gave final approval last week to a $6 million bond issue that will be used to finance a new recreation center and new headquarters for both the police and fire departments.
The funding will be utilized for the third phase of the ongoing city hall relocation project. The phase three construction will be broken into three different segments, or parts A, B and C.
When all three parts of phase three are completed, the Princeton Fire Department will have about 16,000 square feet of space; the Police Department will have around 11,000 square feet; and the recreation center will involve about 25,000 square feet of space.
The entire project is expected to take eight years to complete. It involves the relocation of city government offices and other related services to the old Dean Company property on Bee Street, which is located off of Stafford Drive.
“All three projects will be under the roof that is already there,” City Manager Mike Webb said of the new building complex.
The new recreational center will include at least two basketball courts, possibly an indoor soccer field, bounce houses, a place for birthday parties and proposed dining areas, according to Webb.
Phase three of the project will take about three years to complete. Once it is finished, the city intends to sell the land near Princeton Community Hospital where the existing facilities are currently located. Webb says the land, which is about 11 acres, is an ideal location for new businesses.
Another part of the city’s overall plan for the Dean Company building complex is almost complete. The new public works department is now 90 percent finished.
The last phase of the city’s plan is to utilize the land between the new government complex and the Princeton Rescue Squad. That land will see ballfields, playgrounds, a park area, possibly a family water park, an activity facility and other potential options that will be considered by the city.
Webb said parts A, B and C of phase three should go out to bid in mid-to-late January. The bonds used for the project will be paid back in 25 years at an interest rate of about 3.9 percent.
This multi-phase project is a large-scale undertaking for the city of Princeton. Motorists who travel U.S. Route 460 in the city on a regular basis can see all of the work from the four-lane corridor.
It is one of the largest construction projects currently underway in the city.
When the project is completed, it will be an asset to the city and its citizens.
Having the new municipal hall and related recreational facilities located near Stafford Drive will also provide a boost to local businesses by providing additional vehicular and foot traffic.
This is an exciting project for Princeton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.