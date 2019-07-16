Bluefield is certainly living up to its billing as Nature’s Air-Conditioned City. Can you believe that we have now gone six years without recording a 90-degree reading at the Mercer County Airport?
As long-time area residents know, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. uses the mercury at the airport for its official readings in Bluefield. The last time the airport recorded a 90-degree reading in Bluefield was back in 2013.
So far this summer the mercury at the airport has lingered in the low-to-mid 80 range. But there will still be plenty of warm days ahead. So a 90-degree reading is still a possibility this summer.
For those keeping count, the summer of 2019 also marks the 80th anniversary of Bluefield’s world-renowned lemonade promotion. That campaign was launched in 1939. It was the brainchild of the late Edward H. “Eddie” Steele, who was manager of the chamber at the time.
Steele’s original promotion called for the chamber to give away free rooms at the West Virginian Hotel in downtown Bluefield when the temperature reached 90 degrees.
However, the initial promotion proved to be costly after an Odd Fellows convention was held in the city during the sweltering summer of 1939.
The following year, the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce decided to change the promotion from free hotel rooms to free lemonade, but the temperature wouldn’t hit 90 degrees again in Bluefield until the summer of 1941.
Joshua Cline, president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, says the chamber is ready to roll if the mercury does hit 90 this summer.
We, too, would like to see another lemonade day. Six years is a long time to wait. The lemonade shortage has gone on for too long. Now if only the mercury at the airport would cooperate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.