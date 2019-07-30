Two Virginia Democrats are backing an important measure that would make it easier for miners to access federal black lung benefits. According to U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., and U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act would also make the benefit claims process for miners fairer and strengthen the benefits they receive.
Warner and Kaine met last week with a group of 25 coal miners and their families from the Southwest Virginia area. During the meeting, the group discussed the need for fast action in funding the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, which was established in 1978 to pay benefits to disabled miners suffering from black lung disease when the coal companies responsible for paying benefits are bankrupt, closed, or otherwise not able to pay.
Those miners who attended the meeting last week with Warner and Kaine came from the Big Stone Gap, Clintwood, Norton, Wise, Coeburn, Duffield, St. Paul, Haysi, Moneta, Oakwood, Gate City and Pilgrims Knob communities.
During the meeting, Kaine and Warner told the group that they will join Senator Bob Casey in introducing the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act in the U.S. Senate. Kaine and Warner also are pushing for passage of the American Miners Act of 2019, a measure also backed by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. That measure would secure pensions and health care benefits for retired coal miners and also extend the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund tax at $1.10 per ton of underground-mined coal and $0.55 per ton of surface-mined coal for ten years.
“Black lung has led to devastating health consequences for too many hardworking miners and we need to help ensure those who are suffering from this disease can get much needed treatment,” Kaine and Warner said in a joint statement last week. “Hearing directly from Virginia miners about the obstacles they face in accessing health care re-energized us to do everything we can to tackle these challenges. Coal miners have worked tirelessly to help power this nation and we owe it to them to act.”
Those retired coal miners who labored deep underground to help power our nation are more than deserving of their benefits. The Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act would help in accomplishing that objective. It merits full consideration and support in Congress.
