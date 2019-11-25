Traditional buck firearms season begins today in the Mountain State. Thousands of deer hunters are expected to participate in the two-week gun season. As families across southern West Virginia will attest, gun season is a big affair for our area.
In fact, it’s not unusual for many in the region to take the week off from work or even school to head out to the woods — particularly after the big Thanksgiving dinner. For many families living in our area, the start of firearms season is a proud family tradition that has carried down through several generations. It is a chance for fathers and sons — and mothers and daughters — to head out to the woods together.
Gun season is a part of who we are in the mountains of southern West Virginia. But it’s more than just a yearly tradition for families across our region. It’s also a critical economic engine for small businesses across the area. Hunters will spend money on hunting licenses, ammunition, knives, orange jackets and other proper gear necessary for a safe hunting expedition. Small mom and pop stores across southern West Virginia, as well as gas stations, grocery stores and department stores, also reap welcomed rewards from buck season.
Many of the smaller establishments count on this yearly revenue boost — just as larger retailers count on Black Friday shoppers to boost their holiday sales.
Above all, safety must come first and foremost for all hunters this year. The last thing anyone wants to see is a headline about a hunter being injured or killed.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, all hunters should wear blaze orange, and should always make sure they properly identify their target and what’s behind their target before shooting.
All hunters in the region are urged to practice safety first. By doing so, a safe and fun firearms season will be enjoyed by all.
