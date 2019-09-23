City officials in Princeton will be seeking public input this week on a proposed ordinance that would allow for a different type of business in the municipal limits.
The city of Princeton’s Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Sept. 26, to receive input on a proposed amendment to Article 505 of city code, also known as “Animals and Fowl,” to permit beekeeping within the city limits. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the city council chambers off Bee Street.
The proposed change, if adopted by city council, would regulate local beekeeping and even allow demonstration hives at city hall.
The aim is to actually have a bee apiary next year at the new city complex, Ty Smith, a deputy code director for the city, told the Daily Telegraph earlier this month. He says there would be three or four bee hives that could be used to help train local beekeepers and share information such as where to purchase bees and get the right supplies.
According to Smith, the city is collaborating with William Lambert, owner of the Blue Ridge Bee Company which is opening on Mercer Street. Plans call for having screened-in areas where people can watch while work’s being done with the hives and exhibits such as pollinated and non-pollinated gardens.
Keeping bees locally will be part of a grassroots effort to educate the public about how bees work and why they are necessary, according to Smith.
The plan, pardon the pun here, is creating a buzz in the city. Folks are interested in the bees.
The Blue Ridge Bee Company should help to bring additional traffic to the downtown. Having bee hives at city hall also may bring additional foot traffic to the new municipal chambers.
Those who are interested in learning more about Princeton’s bee plan should consider attending this week’s meeting.
