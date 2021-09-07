The big game is back on, at least for now.
It was announced last week that Bluefield High School and Graham High School have agreed on a make-up date for the 2021 edition of Beaver-Graham. The game is now tentatively scheduled for Friday, October 8, at 7:30 p.m.
Beaver-Graham was originally scheduled for August 28, but three days before the big game, school officials announced it was being postponed, due to a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the region. It was later revealed that a number of students from Graham High School were in quarantine at the time due to a possible exposure to the virus.
While a lot can happen between now and Oct. 8, we are cautiously optimistic that the game will finally be played.
There is one potential positive associated with playing the game later in the season. By Oct. 8, there is a chance that the current surge in active virus cases that we are seeing in Mercer County could be over by then.
Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, has predicted that the current surge in virus cases could peak by early October. If that is the case, we should see the number of active virus cases in the region start going down before the game is played.
In the meantime, vaccination rates also are continuing to increase in Mercer County, which is a positive development. Topping said he hopes the message is getting out about the importance of vaccinations to protect area residents and everyone around them from the more contagious Delta variant.
Of course, playing the big game in the middle of the season, as opposed to Beaver-Graham kicking off the season, will be a change. It also remains to be seen if 10,000 people will pack the stadium on Oct. 8, as would have been the case on August 28. While a big crowd is certainly assured, a mid-season game may not attract as many spectators as a season opener.
We're also not for sure at this point if tailgating will be held prior to the game. City officials will likely provide guidance with regards to tailgating activities soon.
While it will likely feel a bit different, we are nevertheless glad to hear that Bluefield and Graham will in fact be meeting this year at Mitchell Stadium.
Let's all keep our fingers crossed and hope that this long-delayed game can finally be played.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.