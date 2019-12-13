Supporters of the Appalachian League are applauding the formation of the new Save Minor League Baseball Task Force. The task force, announced earlier this month by U.S. Rep, David McKinley, R-W.Va., U.S. Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y. and U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Ind., will advocate on behalf of the communities that stand to be most harmed by Major League Baseball’s plan to eliminate 42 minor league franchises.
The Bluefield Blue Jays and the Princeton Rays have been identified as two of the 42 franchises facing elimination under the MLB proposal.
During the first meeting of the task force, members heard from Minor League Baseball President Pat O’Conner and several Minor League team owners. The group also discussed a strategy to ensure the continuation of the 42 minor league teams.
“Baseball is America’s pastime, and minor league teams have a major impact on small communities across our country,” McKinley, who represents West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, said. “While we understand the MLB has concerns: the idea that doing away with 42 teams is the only solution is not reasonable. We look forward to working with MiLB and MLB to find a compromise that will preserve affiliated baseball in these cities.”
The task force members correctly argue that the elimination of the minor league teams would harm the economies of the communities they serve. Locally, it is estimated that the Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays pump $7 million in new revenue into the region’s economy each summer.
“With this proposal, MLB is willing to break the hearts of dozens of communities across the country,” said Rocky Malamisura, general manager of the Bluefield Blue Jays. “We are going to resist this plan and are gratified that so many in Congress are willing to join with us.”
Malamisura said the 42 minor league teams support scores of local businesses and jobs, provide accessible entertainment, help promote tourism spending and donate tens of millions of dollars in charitable contributions.
We, too, are pleased to see that Congress is taking proactive action in an attempt to save our minor league teams. All lawmakers on the local, state and federal level must be involved in this fight.
The same goes for all local baseball fans. If we want to retain our local teams, we must be willing to show our support by filling the stands at Bowen Field and Hunnicutt Stadium next summer.
