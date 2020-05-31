Given the continued economic uncertainty facing our region, now is certainly not the time for public utilities to seek a rate increase.
The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and families across our region are still struggling to recover financially from the nearly two-month long lockdown that left thousands without a regular paycheck between the months of March and May.
Any rate increase sought by a public utility at this time would only cause further financial harm, a point correctly noted last week by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
“I appreciate the early actions of the West Virginia Public Service Commission and the utilities that operate in the state to stop service disconnections when customers have not been able to pay their bills,” Manchin said in a letter to Charlotte Lane, chair of the Public Service Commission of West Virginia. “In the middle of a pandemic is not the time to cut off essential services. I urge the commission not to approve any rate hikes while we are still very much in the middle of battling the coronavirus and have not yet begun our economic recovery. It is not the time to raise costs on customers already struggling to pay their bills. I look forward to working with you on this issue to protect West Virginians.”
At the federal level, Manchin said he supported an additional $900 million in assistance to customers in the CARES Act through the federally-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which is administered by the states. For qualifying individuals, LIHEAP funds are used to pay utility bills, relieving customers of unpaid debt and keeping utilities whole. He says he is working with other lawmakers to provide financial assistance to some utilities in the next relief package, which would offset the need for additional rate increases.
Manchin is correct. Now is not the time for public utility rate increases or utility disconnections.
Many in our region are on fixed incomes. Some families are often forced to choose between buying food and medicine or paying high public utility bills. And now, at no fault of their own, thousands across the state had to go nearly two months without a regular paycheck after their businesses were shuttered due to the pandemic, further aggravating the financial situation.
Until this pandemic has ended, and financial stability has returned to families across the region, no public utility should be seeking a rate increase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.