This certainly seems a bit early. As parents of school-aged children already know, school is back in session today in Mercer County. Yes, it is only August 8. For those keeping count, the 2018-2019 school year ended on June 4. That means summer break for the kids lasted just a little over two months.
Today’s back-to-school date seems awfully early for those of us who are old enough to remember when kids didn’t return to school until after Labor Day. At the very least, you would expect the summer vacation to stretch into middle August. But such is no longer the case.
It would appear that many parents are not happy with the early return date, at least if you go by what many are posting on social media forums. And they may have a valid argument, particularly when you consider the starting dates for school systems in surrounding counties.
In McDowell County, the 2018-2019 school year ended on May 29, and students are not due back in the classroom until August 15. The means their summer break will last for roughly two and a half months.
In neighboring Monroe County, kids aren’t due back in school until August. 22. The return date for youngsters in Tazewell County also is August 15, but the 2018-2019 school year ended on May 21. That means that students living in Tazewell County will actually have the longest summer break.
So is August 8 really too early for kids to be back in the classroom? Consider this — the West Virginia State Fair also starts today. That means families with school-aged children in West Virginia once again won’t be able to attend the state fair. Also, if history is any indication, some of the hottest days of the summer could be ahead here in the month of August. Let’s hope all of the classrooms have working air-conditioning units.
Now that students in Mercer County are back in school, motorists across the region are urged to exercise caution.
This includes changing our driving habits to prepare for school bus traffic on area roadways. Thousands of youngsters across the region will be up bright and early each morning waiting to catch their school bus. We must be mindful of this.
School buses are back on the road making their daily runs. Motorists, particularly those making the early morning commute to work, must remember to slow down for children and to stop for school buses with flashing lights.
Let’s all practice safe and attentive driving in the days ahead to help ensure a successful and safe start to the 2019-2020 school year for area children.
