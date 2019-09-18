Another southern West Virginia city is working to entice ATV trail riders into its municipal borders.
The city of Welch is hoping to take advantage of the close proximity of the new Warrior Mine Trail, the latest addition to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system. The new trail links the cities of Welch, War and Gary.
There are now two Hatfield-McCoy Trail systems operating in the county. The second trail is the Indian Ridge system, which is located in Crumpler, near the town of Northfork.
Harold McBride, the newly appointed mayor of Welch, told the Daily Telegraph last month that he is looking for ways to make Welch more appealing to those ATV tourists who are coming into the county to ride the Hatfield-McCoy. Trail.
“We have to get our town cleaned back up, revamp some of the buildings that are on the main street,” McBride said. “We have to get more ATV friendly.”
ATVs can come into Welch now, but McBride is looking for ways to bring more into the city.
“Yes, they can (drive in the city) but we need to draw in more and more,” McBride said. “That’s going to be a big part of our economy for Welch and McDowell County as a whole.”
It makes sense, particularly considering Welch is the county seat, and home to a number of restaurants and related attractions, including a movie theater and a drive-in restaurant. Many of the ATV tourists are looking for places to eat and things to do after a long day on the trails.
McBride served on the McDowell County Commission from 2010 to 2016, and was the commission’s president for two of those years. He was appointed last month to fill the unexpired vacancy of the late Reba Honaker, who had served as the city’s mayor since 2011.
Despite the current challenges facing McDowell County, good things are happening right now in Welch.
The city is currently seeing its first new multi-story construction in almost 50 years with the $7 million Renaissance Village project. The building, which will include office and retail space, will provide modern housing for teachers. The work is visible in the downtown area.
If all goes as planned, officials with the Coalfields Expressway Authority are also hoping to see a resumption of construction on the four-lane corridor in Welch, near the existing federal prison, come 2020.
Getting more traffic into the city, including ATV tourists who are looking for places to eat and sleep, is a logical and necessary move.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.