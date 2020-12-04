Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.