Another study shows that the state of West Virginia is failing our children.
A study conducted by Autism Parenting Magazine found the Mountain State to be one of the three worst states to live and raise a child who has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
“Raising an autistic child can be lonely, intimidating, and scary at the best of times, and our goal is to offer families easily-accessible information to make their decision-making as informed as possible. Making informed decisions for your children is extremely important for every parent. However, when you have a child with ASD it can complicate decision-making further. It might not be well-known to all families that different states can offer so much more, or so much less, in terms of resources and insurance support. That’s why we wanted to create a comprehensive list of the most supportive states to assist families who are making these decisions,” said Mark Blakely, founder of Autism Parenting Magazine.
According to research, 1 in 54 children in the U.S. — approximately 135,050 under age 18 — have been diagnosed with ASD, which reflects a large proportion of families in need of support.
Parents who are raising a child with autism have to consider a number of factors, including schools and sensory gyms, to the monetary and legal aid parents may be provided, which change from state to state, according to Autism Parenting Magazine.
The research conducted by the magazine analyzed insurance mandates, grants and facilities, such as specialist schools and sensory gyms, to determine which states are the most and least supportive in America.
West Virginia ranked No. 3 behind New Mexico and Tennessee as the Top 3 worst states to raise a child who is living on the spectrum, while Colorado, New Jersey and Maryland ranked as the Top 3 best states to raise a child who has an ASD diagnosis.
Gov. Jim Justice and his colleagues have been wasting a lot of air during this year’s legislative session passing laws they think will lure people here from other places to live when we can’t even take care of the people who were born and raised here, much less our children.
People will pay income taxes because taxes are viewed as a fact of living in a democratic society. However, ask a parent which quality of life factor is more important, a tax cut or their healthy child and the healthy child wins every time.
Perhaps there is a lesson to learn from this research. Colorado ranked No. 1 in Autism Parenting Magazine’s study for being most supportive in terms of grants, state laws and ADDM inclusion, as well as for having the most comprehensive insurance offerings. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network is a group of programs funded by CDC to estimate the number of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other developmental disabilities living in different areas of the United States.”
Will lawmakers consider the future of our children?
— The Times West Virginian, Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.