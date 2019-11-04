Work will be getting underway early next year on a major safety and security improvement project at the Mercer County Airport thanks to a recent federal funding award.
The project, which carries a price tag of approximately $920,000, includes the construction of security fencing all around the airport’s perimeter.
Clint Ransom, the airport’s general manager, said work will start in January on installing over three miles of 8-feet tall chain-link fence topped by three strands of barbed wire.
Ransom said 90 percent of the money, $828,528, is from the FAA with 5 percent coming from local funding and another 5 percent from the state.
Fencing will also be installed around an area that will eventually have two new T-hangars. The hangars are shaped like a T, according to Ransom, and will be divided into individual units. Each hangar will hold eight aircraft.
Ransom says the hanger project is about two years down the road, but the airport is at almost full capacity now with other airports in the region, like Beckley, already at full capacity. So there is a great need and Mercer County could pick up traffic from other areas needing inside storage.
In addition to providing stronger security for the airport, the project also will help mitigate wildlife. For example, deer are currently able to make their way into the airport grounds and can interfere with aircraft.
All efforts to improve our local general aviation facility are certainly welcomed and applauded.
A strong airport is critical to the future of our region, and related economic development and growth across the two-state region.
