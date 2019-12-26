Two high-profile construction projects have been visible to motorists traveling along Airport Road in Mercer County in recent weeks.
Mountains have been moving — quite literally — on the King Coal Highway project, which is now inching ever closer to its planned interchange with Airport Road. A large crane is now stationed close to Kee Dam and is visible from Airport Road. It will presumably be used for the interstate bridge-construction project.
The weather has cooperated so far with construction crews who are working on the $57 million project. When all of the work is finished in 2021, the 3.8-mile project will create a usable section of the King Coal Highway in Mercer County.
Dirt also has been moving on the new Mercer County Regional Airport Development and Diversification Initiative, a rather verbose title for an otherwise important project that will extend county water to a number of households and businesses along Airport Road, including the airport itself, while also improving fire protection in the region.
When it is completed, the $2.5 million project will provide water and sewer service to 75 new customers, including 10 businesses. It will also serve the county airport, which has never had public water service and is currently served by well water. But airport officials have been advised not to drink the water after recent testing of the well found problems. So bottled water is now being used at the airport, according to Airport Manager Clint Ransom.
The good news is that this problem should be corrected soon, once county water is flowing at the airport. Ransom says construction crews are now working at the airport.
“They’ve been putting in lines to each of our hangers,” Ransom said. “And they’re working on a link over to the terminal building now. We’ve got two fire hydrants installed at the airport, so that will help us with our firefighting capabilities in the future once the water starts to flow.”
The completion date for the water project along Airport Road is September 2020.
It’s good to see that work is continuing on both of these vital projects. The sooner a usable section of the King Coal Highway is ready for use, and clean drinking water is flowing to the Mercer County Airport, the better.
