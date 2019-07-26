An additional $250,000 in Appalachian Regional Commission funds have been awarded to assist with the construction of an important infrastructure project that will extend public drinking water to the area of Airport Road, while also serving families living along U.S. Route 52 between Brushfork and Bluefield,
The Mercer County Regional Airport Development and Diversification Initiative will provide water to approximately 75 residential customers and 10 businesses along Airport Road. It also will provide county water to the Mercer County Airport, a general aviation facility that is vital to future growth in the region.
Gov. Jim Justice, who traveled to the airport last week to make the funding announcement, said the ARC award is the final amount needed to finally get the $2.5 million project under construction. It involves the extension of approximately 33,000 feet of new water lines along Airport Road and the construction of a booster station and 159,000 gallon water storage tank.
The airport has never had public water service in its history, relying solely on well water that has proven to be unreliable and inadequate for airport operations, according to the governor’s office.
“We absolutely want public water at the airport, especially at one as important to our people and businesses in southern West Virginia as the Mercer County Airport is,” Justice said last week. “The airport, to me, is always the heart of the community. Then it goes to schools and the roads, but the airport is always the pulse in my opinion.”
Justice said leaders with the ARC – an agency that provides federal funds for economic development projects recommended by states – will review the request and must give final approval before the funds can be officially transferred for use on the project.
In 2016, the Bluewell PSD received approximately $3.5 million in funding from multiple sources to begin the project, including an ARC-Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) grant of $1.5 million, a $1 million grant from the United States Economic Development Administration, and a loan of just over $1 million from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Bids for the project were opened in April. But at that time, it was determined that additional funding would be needed to complete the project. This was due to an increased cost of materials and the discovery that more rock excavation was required than originally believed, the governor’s office said.
Now, this all-important project, is finally set to begin.
The water project is of particular importance now that construction has resumed on the King Coal Highway, which will connect with Airport Road when the $60 million project is completed in 2021.The city of Bluefield also is hoping to develop several acres of land for potential economic development and retail growth along Kee Dam where the King Coal Highway will intersect with Route 123. The city owns Kee Dam and the lake itself, along with 379 acres of land in the area.
That’s why it is important for construction to get underway on the Airport Road water project. Modern roads and water systems, combined with an influx of interstate traffic, will open up the Airport Road, Brushfork and Bluefield areas to additional traffic and growth.
