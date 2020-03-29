As the COVID-19 crisis deepens, many are wondering what impact the pandemic will have on West Virginia’s upcoming May 12 primary election. Now we have some answers.
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced last week that any voter who wants to cast a ballot in the May 12 primary election can do so by absentee ballot without giving a reason. The move came after West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued an opinion stating that Gov. Jim Justice’s state of emergency declaration gives the secretary of state authority to allow voters broad access to absentee voting for the upcoming primary election.
Warner requested the opinion in light of the global coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted everyday life for citizens across the Mountain State.
Returning the absentee ballot application is the first step in receiving the official ballot via mail. During the state of emergency, every registered West Virginia voter is eligible to vote an absentee-by-mail ballot in the May 12 primary, according to Warner.
In light of the current crisis, the normal absentee ballot requirements are being waived, according to Mercer County Registrar Verlin Moye.
“We are basically instructed to follow a procedure to have ‘no excuse absentee balloting,’” Moye told the Daily Telegraph. “Anybody with any concern whatsoever (about the coronavirus) can vote with an absentee ballot.”
Moye said a mass mailing to all registered voters is planned to explain the situation.
As a result of the change, 10,000 more absentee ballots have been ordered to bring the total to 20,000 available, Moye said.
All elderly voters are encouraged to take advantage of the change and anyone else who has a concern, Moye said.
“We will suggest that all of our elderly folks stay home and we will send them a ballot,” Moye added. “We want them to be safe.”
To obtain an absentee ballot, registered voters can either go online (mercervotes.com) to apply for one or call the registrar’s office at the courthouse in Princeton.
Given the day-to-day uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, we, too, encourage area residents, particularly senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions, to take advantage of the relaxed absentee balloting rules.
No one knows if the crisis will be over, or continuing, come May 12. So voting absentee now is a great way to exercise your constitutionally guaranteed freedom while practicing social distancing.
