Despite an outpouring of support for the region’s Minor League Baseball teams, the fate of the Bluefield Blue Jays and the Princeton Rays remains uncertain.
Lawmakers who are serving on the Save Minor League Baseball Task Force introduced a bipartisan resolution last month expressing the desire of Congress that Major League Baseball (MLB) maintain the current minor league structure rather than proceed with its plan to eliminate the 42 minor league clubs.
But the league itself doesn’t appear — at least for now — to be backing down from this controversial plan. That’s why it is imperative for all lawmakers, including those on the local, state and federal level, to keep the fight to save our minor league teams at the forefront.
Both U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., and U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., have joined in this effort, along with U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. Major League Baseball (MLB) recently announced that after the 2020 season the league and more in other states would disband, effectively shutting down 42 teams and the bulk of the Appalachian League.
Other regional teams that would be affected by MLB’s plan include the Danville, Va. Braves and the Bristol, Va. Pirates.
“During a recent stop in Bluefield, I heard more first-hand from representatives of the Appalachian League as well as individual Minor League clubs, including Bluefield, Bristol, Pulaski, and Princeton,” Griffith, a member of the Save Minor League Baseball Task Force, said last week. “They expressed frustration with the actions of MLB.”
Griffith, who represents Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District in Washington, correctly notes that the minor league teams provide both an economic development and tourism boost to the region each summer.
“Minor League Baseball is a pastime many of us enjoy,” Griffith said. “It is a family-friendly and affordable activity. A sense of community is often built around our Minor League teams, and area businesses depend on them as well.”
Griffith said one of demands is MLB is making is for facility upgrades, but the league has yet to detail the standards it would find acceptable for facilities, Griffith said. MLB also is citing travel times between games, but the Appalachian League has relatively short travel times compared to other leagues.
With the threat of elimination looming, none of the Appalachian League teams can effectively prepare for their next season and improvements.
“Even if the cuts do not go into effect, they are damaging Minor League teams now,” Griffith said.
Dewey Russell, a member of Princeton Town Council and president of the Princeton Baseball Association, said recently that more than 44,000 people visited the Minor League Baseball games in Mercer County last summer.
“It’s not just about the city but the region,” Jim Spencer, Bluefield’s community and economic development coordinator, said, adding that the teams coming in to play stay at area hotels and eat at restaurants and shop. “It’s the financial impact.”
As we await a decision from Major League Baseball on the fate of the Jays and Rays, it is imperative that we continue to communicate our support for our local teams. Area residents can help by filling the stands at Bowen Field and Hunnicutt Stadium this summer.
