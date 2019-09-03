Both area residents and ATV tourists will have an opportunity to participate in an important fundraiser this month to help fight breast cancer.
The Ride for a Cure event will be held at Highwall Park, which is located near Bramwell, on Saturday, Sept. 21. Both area residents and ATV tourists are being encouraged to participate in the upcoming benefit ride.
Called the Hatfield-McCoy Ridin’ 4 A Cure, the event is being organized by Matt Hodock, owner of What Supp.? Nutrition and Fitness in Princeton and Dr. Randy Maxwell.
It will also feature a mug bog at the Four Wheeler Heaven ATV resort in Coaldale.
According to Hodock, money raised will go to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and also to help with the Princeton Community Hospital Foundation to pay for travel and other expenses for breast cancer patients. The hope is to also expand a wig service with its own building, and even include massages, much like a day spa for patients.
“We want to get something like Harvey’s in Beckley,” Hodock said, so patients don’t have to travel to have wigs fitted and shaped by a stylist.
“Mercer County has never had an ATV event to cater to both locals and visitors,” Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, said about the upcoming event. “So we are happy to see the Ride for a Cure and hope that it will grow each year.”
Hillbilly Heaven Trail Guide Service LLC will be providing guided tours of the Hatfield-McCoy Trails during Ridin’ 4 A Cure event. The guided tours and trail rides will start at 7:30 a.m., the barrel race and mud bog will start at 1 p.m., and food will be served at 5:30 p.m..
The band Chosen Road will provide entertainment after dinner and door prizes will take place all evening after food is served. There will also be a drawing for a $25,000 side-by-side that will be won at the event.
It should be a great day for a very worthy cause.
We hope to see good participation next month, both from area residents and ATV tourists, at the Hatfield-McCoy Ridin’ 4 A Cure.
