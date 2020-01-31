It’s great to see the outpouring of community support for a new fundraiser recently launched by the Bluefield Police Department.
Little replicas of K-9 Thor, K-9 Gregor and K-9 Ace are being sold as a fundraiser to help cover the cost of the department’s K-9 program. The small stuffed animals arrived just last week, and have already sold out. But the police department will be restocking the fuzzy toys, with 125 of each dog, along with the addition of new K-9 Maverick. The restock should be completed in about a month.
Caring for and equipping four police K-9s costs the department about $20,000 a year, according to Sgt. B.W. Copenhaver. While local individuals and donors such as foundations have been very supportive of the K-9 unit, the department must still look for additional ways to fund the K-9 program. And the new stuffed animal drive is one way to do that.
The toy animals come equipped with their own little vests, collars and K-9 badges.
So far, the most popular toy dog has proven to be Thor, the department’s first K-9.
Thor is a rock star, according to Copenhaver.
People started asking about getting a Thor and/or Gregor toy as soon as they arrived at the department last week.
“The phone’s been blowing up,” Copenhaver told the Daily Telegraph.
Bluefield’s K-9 units are on frequent display at schools, community gatherings and city board meetings. So they get plenty of public exposure. That’s probably why the stuffed animals are in demand.
Taking the K-9s into the community is a good way to let the public interact with their police department.
We are glad to see that the toy versions of Thor, Gregor and Ace are a hit with the community. With hope additional supplies will arrive at the police station soon to meet the community demand for them.
