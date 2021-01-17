Federal funding has been secured for a significant flood control project for Mercer County. The $3.7 million award announced last week by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will help restore damage done to a flood control dam constructed back in 1966 in Mercer County.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) funding was authorized by the Watershed Protection and Flood Prevention Act. The goal of the project is to rehabilitate the area identified as Brush Creek Site 14 of the Brush Creek Watershed in Mercer County, effectively protecting hundreds of homes, businesses, and buildings in the Maple Acres, Glenwood, and Princeton areas from future flooding, Capito and Manchin said in a joint statement.
Capito argues that being proactive is the best course of action toward protecting lives and property from future flooding. She is correct. Unfortunately, many in our region have experienced significant flooding over the years, including the horrific flooding disasters of 2001, 2002 and 2003 that impacted much of southern West Virginia.
“Many areas of our state have been impacted by devastating floods over the years, taking precious lives, homes and livelihoods from our fellow West Virginians,” Manchin added in a prepared statement issued by the two West Virginia lawmakers. “Ensuring the safety of our people and businesses is and will continue to be a top priority of mine. This funding will help address damage to the Brush Creek Watershed dam in Mercer County and ensure continued protection for countless homes and businesses. I am pleased the USDA has acknowledged the urgency of this repair and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee I will continue to advocate for funding that helps our state manage our aging infrastructure.”
We, too, are pleased to see such a significant federal flood proofing initiative for Mercer County.
It is a wise investment that will help to protect lives, homes and property in the years ahead from high water.
