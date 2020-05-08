School administrators across the region are finally rolling out plans for graduation ceremonies this summer, a necessary move that will bring needed closure for the Class of 2020.
Yes, despite all of the chaos caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, area students will be walking across the stage in traditional cap and gown to accept their diplomas. But, as expected in these uncertain times, the graduation ceremonies will be far from normal.
In Mercer County, the Class of 2020 will be allowed to return to their home schools for graduation, but seniors will be divided into groups of eight to 10 with each group being designated a specific time to report to their school. Each student will be allowed to bring a maximum of four guests, who will be required to wear and bring their own masks.
Those guests will be organized into seating clusters of four and must maintain a physical distance of 10 feet or more from other guests. To ensure everyone’s safety, custodians will clean and disinfect seats and door handles between group sessions.
But the board of education also is giving the individual schools the option to hold other senior celebrations this summer.
“We realize that for many of our students the disruption in the spring of their senior year has been painful and created a feeling of a lack of closure,” a statement released Thursday afternoon by School Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers said. “As a result, we are planning to organize committees at each high school that will work to develop a culminating activity to be held later in the summer to allow students to gather and celebrate with their classmates if we can do so while complying with public health regulations and guidelines in place at that time.”
Akers said other plans that may include later dates and larger gatherings would be stipulated based on the current guidance at that time.
In neighboring McDowell County, school administrators are planning to wait a little bit longer — possibly June or July — in order to hold an outdoor graduation ceremony for seniors at Mount View High School in Welch and Riverview High School in Bradshaw.
If the graduation ceremonies can take place, they will be outdoor events, McDowell County School Superintendent Carolyn Falin said last week.
“We do plan to do them outdoors on the football fields so we can spread people out more, and that’s provided we’re able to do so,” Falin said. “We plan to do everything we can, if possible, to have a traditional graduation ceremony.”
We are pleased to hear that graduation ceremonies will be held for the Class of 2020.
These students were not able to enjoy a traditional senior year in high school at no fault of their own. Being able to a walk across the stage in traditional cap and gown to accept their diploma — while family members are looking on and the traditional pomp and circumstance is playing — will help to bring needed closure to the Class of 2020.
We join area parents in looking forward to these upcoming graduation ceremonies.
